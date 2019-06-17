Premier League midfielder snubs Manchester United due to lack of Champions League football

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has refused to make a switch to Premier League rivals Manchester United after the latter approached him this summer.

It is English journalist Tom McDermott who explained via his Twitter account, that Manchester United had approached the Danish midfielder earlier in June after it was widely reported that he will leave Spurs ahead of next season. La Liga giants Real Madrid had been the biggest bidders for Eriksen in the past few weeks but the situation changed recently after he had a poor game against Liverpool in the Champions League finals.

Liverpool won 2-0 and clinched the title as Eriksen played one of his worst matches of the season.

Told that #MUFC did ask about Christian Eriksen but it was a “no” from the Dane and his team. #THFC pic.twitter.com/Ado5iA8GVQ — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) June 16, 2019

Real Madrid are now reportedly on the lookout for United’s Paul Pogba, as a result of which the Red Devils have started lining up replacements for the Frenchman. One of their options is Eriksen.

However, McDermott further adds that Manchester United’s lack of Champions League action next season has forced Eriksen to snub the advances of the Old Trafford outfit:

Spain is his first choice, but Solskjaer’s problem is attracting players. Elite level would prefer a Champions League club. Even the “next best” have reservations. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) June 16, 2019

Manchester United had a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, as they slipped down to the sixth spot on the Premier League Table, also losing out on Champions League qualification in the process. Hence, in the next season, Solskjaer and co. will be seen in the UEFA Europa League instead of the Champions League.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Cristian Eriksen is undoubtedly a player who deserves Champions League action and it is only likely that he will reject offers from any club who are not a part of the competition – even if they are Manchester United.