Reports: Lionel Messi to try and lure Premier League bound midfielder to Barcelona

According to reports, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi wants reinforcements in the club’s midfield this summer and he has already shortlisted Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso for the move.

Lo Celso is currently a part of Argentina’s team for the ongoing Copa America tournament. A prolific talent in midfield, Lo Celso earned his name initially by shining for Paris Saint Germain last season before Real Betis signed him in the summer of 2018-19.

At Betis, the 23-year-old shined even better, scoring 16 goals and making six assists across 46 appearances in the entire season.

Don Balon reports that Lo Celso is headed for a move to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, but his Argentine teammate and all-time-legend Messi wants the youngster to ply his trade with Barcelona instead.

The Spanish news agency reveals that Tottenham has Lo Celso in their transfer wishlist for the summer, as Christian Eriksen is reportedly on his way to Real Madrid. The Argentine is essentially deemed as a replacement to the Danish midfielder at London. At the same time, Messi is not exactly pleased with the current midfield setup in Barcelona and wants immediate rearrangements, as a result of which he has set his sights on his national teammate.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Lo Celso has expressed interest in joining Tottenham and is likely to opt for the Premier League club over Barcelona. He had previously declined a Real Madrid move as per reports, saying that he wants a change of scene after playing in the La Liga for a year.