Reports: Manchester United target Barcelona duo as Paul Pogba replacements

After star midfielder Paul Pogba publicly expressed his desire to leave the club, Manchester United are targeting Barcelona duo Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho as replacements for him.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester United are now resigned to the fact that Paul Pogba will be leaving in this transfer window after he made a public statement stating that he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

However, the report states that the club has been preparing for this eventuality ever since the beginning of the 2018/19 season when there was a massive fallout between the player and then-coach Jose Mourinho.

The Manchester club will target Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, who has endured a terrible season at Nou Camp, and midfield fixture Ivan Rakitic, whose playing time is set to be affected by the impending arrival of Frenkie de Jong.

Coutinho, who played for United’s arch rivals Liverpool, has performed to his best in the Premier League and is reportedly looking for a way out of the club according to the report.

Rakitic, on the other hand, wants to continue at Barcelona, making United’s move for him a trickier proposition.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Manchester United need solid replacements for Paul Pogba but a former Liverpool player in Coutinho and an ageing Ivan Rakitic is unlikely to be it.