Reports: Star midfielder snubs Real Madrid interest, keen on joining Champions League finalists instead

The most recent reports related to the transfer market reveal that Ligue 1 midfielder Tanguy NDombele has apparently snubbed Real Madrid’s offer and that he is instead tempted to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Several sources have already linked the Lyon star with a move to the North London outfit and he was asked about his own opinion about the situation, in a recent interview with Telefoot.

“It’s a great team, a great club. They finished fourth in their league and went to the final of the Champions League,” NDomebele was quoted as saying by OneFootball.

He further added: “Which player wouldn’t be interested in a big club?” thereby fuelling reports of his keenness to join them this summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder has a good 2018-19 campaign, scoring three goals and making eight assists from 49 matches across competitions as Lyon finished third in the Ligue 1. They also reached the round-of-16 in the UEFA Champions League and eventually got knocked out of the tournament by La Liga giants Barcelona.

OneFootball further reports that Spurs are currently the leaders in the transfer race for NDombele, despite Real Madrid’s interest on him. Before they came along, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane had him on his wishlist as an alternative option for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba or Spurs’ Christian Eriksen and was well poised to sign him as neither of the above deals have been tipped to happen.

The other teams apparently interested in the midfielder are Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Given how the player himself is interested, Tottenham and Lyon could arrive at a deal for the midfielder. The biggest hindrance for a possible deal would be NDombele’s transfer fee as Lyon have previously announced that they want close to €100million for the 22-year-old.