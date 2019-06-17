Reports: La Liga giants try to hijack Manchester United’s move for star midfielder

Manchester United target and star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, according to the latest reports.

The 24-year-old impressed for Portugal’s Primeira Liga club Sporting CP in the 2018-19 season, as a result of which he appeared on the transfer radar of several top European clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United were the favourites to sign him until last week but OneFootball reports that the tables have turned after Atletico Madrid decided to join the transfer race to sign the midfield star.

Fernandes, who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at Portugal, recently lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy as well.

According to OneFootball, Portuguese news agency A Bola reports that Atletico Madrid have been the only team to offer a deal for the player, despite several teams already showed a lot of interest in him. The publication further adds that Los Rojiblancos have tabled an opening bid of €50million and some additional fees in the name of bonuses, for the signing of the 24-year-old.

Bruno Fernandes played 53 matches for Sporting CP in the 2018-19 season, finishing his campaign with 32 goals and 18 assists.

United have reportedly been scouting him since the beginning of the 2018-19 season and hoped to make him their next big signing from Portugal after Cristiano himself. But the above-mentioned reports have formed a serious dent on their hopes, with the midfielder now looking set to join the La Liga.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP have previously done business together, for instance in the transfer deal for Gelson Martins. It is possible that the Spanish club will continue to use their good relations with the Portuguese club to form a deal, while United have to use a lot of funds if they want to lure the player to join them instead.