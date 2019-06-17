Reports: Serie A giants name their final bid for Matthijs de Ligt amid Barcelona, PSG links

Word around the rumour mill is that Serie A club Juventus have almost given up on signing Matthijs de Ligt from AFC Ajax. However, according to the latest reports, they have made one final bid for the defender before withdrawing from the situation.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport reports via Sport that de Ligt is back on the transfer radar for the Italian giants, but only for a short period of time as Frech club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and La Liga champions Barcelona have already been named the favourites to sign him this summer.

The publication further reports that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Premier League club Manchester United are also among the teams who continue to remain interested in signing the center-back.

De Ligt is estimated to be valued at around €80million and is also regarded as one of the best players in his position at the moment. Aged just 19, he is already the captain of Ajax and led them to a domestic double in the Netherlands last season. He also helped Ajax reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), defeating the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus director Pavel Nedved has taken charge of de Ligt’s personally and is apparently leading the negotiations with Mino Raiola the agent of the Dutch center-back. The Italian news agency further suggests that Nedved could soon fly to Monaco to meet with Raiola and convince him that Turin is the best destination for the player.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Based on his own words, Matthijs de Ligt is yet to arrive at a final decision on where he will join next summer. But despite so, Barcelona and PSG continue to remain the favourites to sign him as both clubs have reportedly offered “convincing” deals for the player.