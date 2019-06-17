Reports: Another Premier League club to price Manchester United out of a move for their defender

It has already been understood that Manchester United are interested in the signing of Issa Diop from West Ham, but the latter are not interested in any sale for their defender, according to reports.

Manchester United had Diop lined up as an alternative to Harry Maguire of Leicester City after the Foxes demanded £90million for the England international, which United were unwilling to pay. And now, it appears as if West Ham will follow the same path as Leicester as they have already rejected the Red Devils’ £45million bid for Diop, demanding a minimum of £60million for him instead.

It is Sky Sports that reports the latest update in the Diop situation after it was revealed that United have their sights set on the former Toulouse player as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign defensive reinforcements this summer.

Their previous bids for a center-back were for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Leicester’s Maguire, but both moves failed after Napoli announced that the Senegal star is worth £100million while Leicester’s asking price for Maguire was just £10million less.

Diop, meanwhile, had a good campaign in the 2018-19 season as he finished the season with 38 appearances across competitions. He even scored a couple of goals and was also singled out for praise by former United manager Jose Mourinho after the France-born star guided West Ham to a 3-1 victory over them in September 2018.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; It is unlikely that Manchester United will pay the new asking price of £60million to secure Diop’s signing. Instead, they may be more interested to seek cheaper alternatives in the transfer market.