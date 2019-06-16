Reports: Manchester United expects Paul Pogba to stay despite strong links with Real Madrid

Despite the constant link-up rumours between La Liga giants Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba, the Red Devils are of the belief that their star midfielder will not leave this summer, according to reports.

It is football journalist Simon Peach who reveals that though Pogba is looking for a “new challenge”, his transfer move might possibly involve a lot of financial problems and that Manchester United are not ready to tackle the situation at the moment. As a result, the Red Devils are unlikely to consider his sale ahead of the next season.

Paul Pogba wants a “new challenge” but it would take massive money for #MUFC to consider letting him leave. The noises out of the club today is that they still expect him to be their player next season. Let’s see what the next few weeks throw up — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 16, 2019

Simon Peach further adds that the next few weeks of the summer transfer window are crucial for both Manchester United and Paul Pogba as Real Madrid are yet to arrive at a conclusion regarding their interest on the Frenchman. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner had previously expressed interest in joining Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane himself had responded in a similar manner, saying that he also wanted to see Pogba playing for the Merengues.

However, Real Madrid have already spent more than €310million in the transfer market this summer, having already signed the likes of Luca Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo. They may not be ready to spend another €180million – the asking price for Paul Pogba – as it will result in their expenditure exceeding the estimated summer transfer budget of €500million.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Pogba is likely to remain at Manchester United this summer, but a move for him to Real Madrid is definitely on the cards. It may take time, however, as it did with Eden Hazard who was linked with Los Blancos for two whole seasons before Chelsea finally decided to let him go.