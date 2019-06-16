Arsenal legend tells Paul Pogba to snub Real Madrid and stay at Manchester United

While several reports link Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba with La Liga giants Real Madrid, Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes that the midfielder should first complete his “unfinished business” at England before leaving elsewhere.

“My view about Paul Pogba is that he’s a great player, but I also know that last season especially was very difficult for him,” Pires was quoted as saying by The Mirror. “A lot of people just talk about the transfer just because Manchester United spent a lot of money.”

He further added: “So maybe that was difficult for him to handle, particularly at the beginning. But for me, the most important thing is for him to continue at United. It is one of the best and biggest clubs in the world – and he has unfinished business.”

“The reason United spent such a huge amount of money on him is that they believed a lot in Paul because he can be a real leader for their team. When the club spends a lot of money like this for you, it’s because they have faith in you. That’s why it’s very important to have this point in your head. I know Paul is very intelligent about this,” Pires said, before concluding:

“They have invested a lot in him, so I believe it’s very important that he stays at United and delivers what they know he can produce.”

Pires also said that Pogba could find it difficult to say no to chances of playing in the Champions League with Los Blancos, after Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and co. lost out on Champions League qualification themselves, last season.

“I know Madrid and Zidane want Paul and that may be hard for him to resist. United will play in the Europa League next season and every player wants to play in the Champions League. Maybe Paul wants to win this competition with Madrid. But I think he has football to play in the Premier League,” he said.

Quotes via Goal.