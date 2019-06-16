Reports: Paul Pogba issues a statement on his Manchester United future

According to the latest reports, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba recently released a statement that spoke on his future with the Premier League giants.

The midfielder has been linked with a summer move to La Liga giants Real Madrid after it was revealed that he was one of the most important names on Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane’s wishlist. Zidane is apparently all set to execute a complete overhaul of his squad this summer thanks to a disappointing trophyless campaign in the 2018-19 season and he expects Pogba to solve Real Madrid’s woes in midfield.

According to various sources, Paul Pogba is also interested in joining the former Ballon d’Or winner at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, but so far Manchester United were not willing to sell him. However, there seems to be an update in his transfer situation, after BBC reporter Simon Stone posted a tweet on Sunday, revealing Pogba’s words on what the player himself thought of his future.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Pogba to reporters in Tokyo. “I have in Manchester 3 years; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 16, 2019

According to Simon Stone, Pogba said, “I had three years [with] Manchester [United]; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. I think for me it could be a good time to [find] a new challenge somewhere else.”

As per the 2018 World Cup winner’s own words, it appears that he will be leaving the Red Devils this summer, his likely destination being Real Madrid itself.

Earlier, it was revealed that Pogba would even consider going on strike against United as they had not allowed him to join the Spanish club. The Merengues, meanwhile, are ready with an offer of €180million for the 26-year-old Frenchman.