Reports: Paul Pogba to go on strike against Manchester United for blocking Real Madrid move

According to reports, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba is so keen to join Real Madrid this summer that he will apparently resort to harsh methods to protest against United who have not allowed him to make the switch.

It has been reported that Pogba will be “on strike” at Manchester United and that he will not be playing in United’s pre-season tour, because the club has not allowed him to leave for Real Madrid, as per Spanish news agency ABC and Sportbible.

Pogba is one of Real Madrid’s prime transfer targets this summer, as Zinedine Zidane, the manager of Los Blancos is keen on a massive overhaul of the squad this summer. In case you missed it, Real Madrid had a very poor 2018-19 season and Zidane expects someone like Pogba to put an end to their midfield woes next season.

But Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not equally supportive of the idea, as he himself has plans to execute a similar squad revamp at Old Trafford. Solskjaer apparently wants to build his team around Paul Pogba and will not consider a sale for him anytime soon.

It has also been reported that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is even ready to lower his salary for the sake of joining Real Madrid this summer. Real Madrid, meanwhile have tabled an offer of €180million for the midfielder, according to various sources from Spain.