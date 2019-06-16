Reports: Pep Guardiola unhappy as Barcelona target Manchester City defender as Matthijs de Ligt alternative

Pep Guardiola is apparently not best pleased that Barcelona is targetting one of his players, John Stones, as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt.

Don Balon reports that the Matthijs de Ligt signing, that once seemed a virtual certainty, is moving farther away from Barcelona as the days tick over – primarily due to Mino Raiola’s hand in the matter.

The super agent has conflated his client’s wage demands and thrown in a neat agent fee for himself in the contract, giving free-spending clubs like Manchester United, PSG and Juventus a chance to sign him ahead of Barcelona.

As a result, the Catalan club are weighing up other options and view Manchester City’s John Stones as an ideal fit with their footballing ethos.

However, this hasn’t sat well with manager Pep Guardiola according to the report.

Guardiola, who doesn’t view Stones as a first choice centre back but still counts on him in important moments of the campaign, would like to keep him around in England.

Additionally, Stones is only still 25 and is considered at the club to have a high ceiling for progression as well.

As such, it would appear that Barcelona would have to do their shopping elsewhere should Matthijs de Ligt not sign for the club, lest they rub their former manager the wrong way.