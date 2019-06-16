Reports: Real Madrid set sights on ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’, table world record bid

Real Madrid are doing exceptionally well in the transfer market this summer, as evident from all the players they have managed to sign so far. And now, they have apparently set sights on PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, who they believe is football’s “next Cristiano Ronaldo”.

Zinedine Zidane, the manager of Real Madrid had already proclaimed that he is totally inclined to execute a complete overhaul of the squad ahead of next season. Based on Los Blancos’ transfer business history over the past few weeks, it can be said that Zidane is indeed making it happen at the Spanish club.

Real Madrid have already signed Rodrygo Goes from FC Santos, Eder Militao from FC Porto, Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, Eden Hazard from Real Madrid and Ferland Mendy from Lyon this summer. They are also being linked with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt from AFC Ajax, Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur and so on.

And now, according to Don Balon, the next target on Real Madrid President Florentino Perez’ wishlist is none other than Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

We often forget that Mbappe is only 2o years old as his performances are almost always world-class. Mbappe had a brilliant 2018-19 season, winning the Ligue 1 with PSG after becoming a World Champion in 2018 June. He was also the runner-up in the race for the European Golden Shoe, finishing second only to Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi.

The Spanish news agency reports that Perez is willing to offer PSG a transfer fee of almost €300million to have Mbappe sign for Real Madrid this summer. The publication further reports that Los Blancos President sees him as the “next Cristiano Ronaldo” who could help them return back to winning ways in the La Liga and the Champions League, especially after a disappointing trophyless 2018-19 campaign.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Mbappe is not leaving anywhere this summer, based on what PSG’s representatives have spoken about the situation. In addition, Real Madrid have already spent more than €300million in the form of transfer fees this summer, it is hence unlikely that they will spend €300million more.