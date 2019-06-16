Reports: Liverpool forward rejects summer transfer to Real Madrid but could move next year

Word around the rumour mill is that Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah recently rejected an offer to join Real Madrid this summer. However, he is still tipped to leave the Premier League club by the end of next season.

Salah had a brilliant 2018-19 season – winning his first-ever Champions League crown with the Reds, defeating Tottenham 2-0 in the finals. One of the goals were scored by the forward himself.

Liverpool also finished second in the Premier League with 97 points – just one point behind champions Manchester City. Liverpool’s points’ tally also created a new record – the best-ever points tally for a runner-up in the history of Europe’s top-five footballing leagues that include the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

Salah was also the top-scorer in the Premier League as he scored 22 goals in the 2018-19 season to share the award with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This was his second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot award after winning the same in 2017-18 as well.

And now, according to Daily Mail, La Liga giants Real Madrid reportedly offered Liverpool £150million to sign the Egyptian stalwart this summer but Salah informed them that he will not be leaving the Reds now and that he will be contemplating his future only after the 2019-20 season.

The English news agency further adds that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus had also considered a big-money move for Salah before he announced his decision of staying with the Premier League outfit.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is aware of the interest on Salah and was recently involved in discussions related to his transfer, as per Daily Mail‘s reports. His teammate Sadio Mane has also been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid but the report says that the Senegalese winger is also not interested in any transfer at the moment.