Reports: Real Madrid ready to sell €250 Million worth talent to balance books

Real Madrid have done most of their transfer dealing early. They have already signed five players – Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, and Ferland Mendy. And now they have to deal with the other half of the transfer business – the selling!

According to Spanish news publication AS, Real Madrid are preparing to let go of 250 Million worth of talent in order to balance their books ahead of the new season. Los Blancos have spent heavily on five players and would like to recoup some of their spent money.

First on the list is Gareth Bale, which comes as no surprise. Bale has been touted to leave the Madrid club after being thrown on the bench by manager Zinedine Zidane. The Welshman, however, is attracting few suitors due to his high wages. Meanwhile, the Spanish side has also set his price tag at €80 Million but they may have to sell him or less.

Returning loanees Mateo Kovacic and James Rodriguez are expected to be sold as well. While Kovacic is linked with a return to Inter Milan, Rodriguez is said to be closing in on a loan move to Napoli.

Squad players Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente, Mariano, and Borja Mayoral have also been put up for sale. While Llorente is reportedly nearing a move to rivals Atletico Madrid, the future of the other three remain unclear.

Both Isco and Marco Asensio remain a key part of the squad. However, Real Madrid will reportedly entertain offers upwards of €60 Million for the pair. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Keylor Navas could be sold as well with Thibaut Courtois taking the number one spot and FIFA U20 World Cup winner Andriy Lunin acting as back-up.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Real Madrid’s incoming flash sale was already anticipated by the football world. Los Blancos have done half their job already in buying players, the other half now needs to be taken care of – by selling the right players for the right price.

Bale, Kovacic, Rodriguez are almost certain to leave. While Mariano and Mayoral may also join them after the capture of Luka Jovic. Marcos Llorente is closing in on a move to Atletico which leaves Dani Ceballos as the only one whose future remains in doubt.