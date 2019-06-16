Reports: Manchester United could use former player to reduce Aaron Wan-Bissaka fee

Premier League club Crystal Palace are apparently ready to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United, but according to reports, they want the Red Devils to wipe off their sell-on fee on former player Wilfred Zaha.

Manchester United have been pursuing Aaron Wan-Bissaka for nearly a year now and had initially bid £40million for him a few weeks ago, only for Crystal Palace to reject the offer. United then raised their bid to over £50million but that did not change the Eagles’ mind either.

It is being reported that Crystal Palace want at least £60million for the defender and though Manchester United is ready to offer the same price, they have now been subjected to another condition by their Premier League opponents.

According to The Sun, Palace want Manchester United to wipe off the sell-on fee from the deal for former star Wilfred Zaha, who is currently a winger for the Eagles.

United signed Zaha for £15million in 2013 but then sold him back to Palace two years later for just £6million. During the sale, the Red Devils had included a clause in the deal that said that they would receive a sizeable percentage of any future sale of the 26-year-old.

Zaha is reportedly being targeted by several European elite clubs including Juventus, PSG, Chelsea and so on and is apparently worth over £80million at the moment. Crystal Palace reportedly does not want to share their profits on a potential sale of the player and has hence demanded that United strike off the sell-on fee clause, provided they want to sign Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka himself has revealed that he wants to join United next season, but both clubs are yet to agree on any deal for him as of right now.