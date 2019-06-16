Manchester United have plenty of slots to fill this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer planning a squad overhaul. One of those slots is the right-back position, which was left weakened after Antonio Valencia’s departure. Although the Red Devils are looking at Aaron Wan-Bissaka for that spot, they could settle for a low-cost alternative.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are lining up a move for Dutch starlet Denzel Dumfries as a low-cost alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Crystal Palace man remains United’s number one choice for the right-back position but could turn their attention towards Dumfries due to his lower price tag.

The PSV Eindhoven star had his breakthrough season in 2018/19 which culminated in him winning an international cap. The Dutchman, meanwhile, could be available to the Red Devils for just £25 Million, almost half of what Crystal Palace are reportedly demanding for Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United are also said to be monitoring PSG’s Thomas Meunier. They do also have some in house alternatives for the right-back position, in Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Dumfries provides Manchester United with a good option, considering the high value of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 23-year-old falls into that ‘rising star’ category and can provide some good competition to Diogo Dalot for the right-back berth.