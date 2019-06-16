Reports: Manchester United set to quadruple star’s wages in order to scare away Barcelona, Real Madrid

Two years ago, Manchester United took the gamble of breaking their wage structure and paying Alexis Sanchez over-the-top wages to secure his signature. While Sanchez didn’t perform as expected, his massive wages reportedly created a great divide in the dressing room. As such, the Red Devils are set to quadruple star player’s wages in order to stop him from joining Barcelona or Real Madrid.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are preparing for a scenario in which they will have to pay Marcus Rashford more than four times what he is earning now. The English striker is entering the final year of his contract and would like to achieve pay parity with Alexis Sanchez, who is currently on a staggering £500,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Rashford, who is reportedly earning around £80,000 per week is ready to ask for a massive pay hike due to several factors being in his favour. The English star has only twelve months left on his contract and has attracted interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Rashford is not the only one playing hardball to earn a bumper deal. Goalkeeper David de Gea, who is also entering the final year of his contract, is said to be holding out for a better deal. On the other hand, Ander Herrera will officially leave the club on July 1, after he couldn’t reach an agreement with the club over a new and improved contract.