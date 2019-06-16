Reports: Manchester United ready cash plus player bid for French starlet

Manchester United are looking to revamp their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season. The Red Devils suffered from yet another disastrous season, finishing sixth and missing out on the Champions League. They are ready to spend big this summer in order to boost their squad and have identified one youngster as a potential signing.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are ready to offer cash plus player for West Ham starlet Issa Diop. The 22-year-old joined the Hammers last summer and has been identified by the Red Devils as a potential signing after a great debut season.

The report suggests that United are willing to part ways with £45 Million and a player to tempt West Ham United into selling their star. However, the Londoners are expected to reject their approach and would not even consider offers below £60 Million. The Hammers themselves bought Diop from Toulouse for a reported fee of £22 Million.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to be in the market for a new centre back and are even looking at Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, along with Diop.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; West Ham are expected to reject all advances from Manchester United for Diop. The Frenchman, who signed for the Hammers in 2018, has enjoyed a successful debut season and will already be looking ahead. Additionally, with the Londoners ready to spend big on transfers, the 22-year-old might look to stay one more year at the club before moving on.