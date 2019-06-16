Reports: Real Madrid agree to loan star to Serie A; negotiations ongoing for buyout clause

Real Madrid have wrapped up a major chunk of their transfer business early. Los Blancos have already signed five players, including Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, as they look to bounce back from a terrible season. Several players are expected to leave as well, and one is heading to Italy!

According to Radio Crc, via Calciomercato, Napoli and Real Madrid have reached an agreement over the transfer of James Rodriguez. The Naples-based club is expected to loan the Colombian in initially before buying him outright one season later.

The report suggests that the two clubs have agreed on a €10 Million loan fee for Rodriguez. However, talks are still ongoing over a potential buyout clause which would allow Napoli to sign the player outright next season. Furthermore, Real Madrid are asking or a €40 Million buyout fee to be included in the deal while the Serie A side are hoping to secure an agreement closer to €30 Million.

Rodriguez spent the last two seasons at loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid. And although the star Colombian had a good spell initially, he eventually became surplus to requirements and was sent back on loan expiry by the Bavarians.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Real Madrid have no requirement for James Rodriguez. Therefore, disposing him to generate some money seems a good option for Los Blancos.

For the player himself, there couldn’t be a better place to revive his career than Napoli at the moment. In Naples, Rodriguez will once again play under Carlo Ancelotti, the same man who brought him to Real Madrid and then Bayern Munich.