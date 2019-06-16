Reports: Maurizio Sarri makes Premier League superstar one of his priorities at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri looks primed and ready to become the new manager of Juventus, while Frank Lampard is expected to take over at Chelsea. And it seems as if the Italian boss has already picked out who he wants at his new home.

Daily Mail have themselves picked out a host of Italian news reports, and are reporting that Sarri’s contract has even been agreed, though it isn’t official just yet.

SERIE A: Juventus title celebrations

With Sarri their new boss, Juventus could be on their way to some serious transfer activity, with one particular Premier League superstar standing out as a priority signing.

Paul Pogba is one of Sarri’s targets, says the report, with the Manchester United man having already spent a considerable amount of time at the Bianconeri, and perhaps willing to come back to the club where he won so much.

While Pogba would be the obvious choice, the report also seems to suggest that a toss-up could happen including Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Adrien Rabiot too.

The midfield players could light up the Juve side in every which way, and only add to the star power pre-existing in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala among others.

Sarri is coming, and his own brand of “Sarri-ball” might not be too far away either.