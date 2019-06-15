Reports: Arsenal looking to offload superstar after below par season, three Turkish clubs interested

Former Germany international Mesut Ozil’s association with Arsenal seems to be coming to an end. The playmaker hasn’t had the best of times under new manager Unai Emery and the club want him sold to fund transfers.

Not long ago, Ozil was considered one of the best players in the Premier League but he failed to live up to the standards fans expected of him. In 24 Premier League appearances this season, the former Real Madrid man scored five goals and gave only two assists.

And considering the fact that he is earning almost £18m-a-year, Arsenal want Ozil off their wage bill to make way for other players to join the Gunners, Sun reports. Moreover, there are reports from various quarters that three Turkish clubs are interested in the former German international.

Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas are all ready to sign him up, with Arsenal asking for a fee in the region of £30m. However, his astronomical wages could come in the way as the aforementioned clubs would definitely find it difficult to even match the wages Arsenal offer.

In 231 appearances, Ozil has 43 goals and 74 assists for Arsenal and looks like that’d be all!