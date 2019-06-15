Reports: Barcelona to offer two star players in exchange for PSG superstar

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are apparently keen on bringing PSG star Neymar back to the club and according to reports, they have even offered two players – Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho – in exchange for the Brazilian.

The Catalans are apparently worried at the fact that they have been unable to taste success in the Champions League, despite consistent performances in the domestic competitions. Barcelona’s last Champions League win was in the 2014-15 season when Neymar was still a part of the time.

According to Don Balon, the La Liga outfit believes that their fortunes will reverse and that they will be able to win in Europe once again if the Brazilian returns to the squad.

Currently valued at around €220million, Neymar is one of the most expensive footballers of the world. But Barcelona hope to strike a deal for the Brazilian, by offering midfielder Ivan Rakitic and forward Philippe Coutinho in exchange for him this summer.

Neymar’s disciplinary records are not really up to the mark, as he recently copped two different bans in the Ligue 1 and the Champions League for misbehaving with fans and match officials on two separate occasions. He is also involved in a rape accusation made by a Brazilian woman, Najila Trindade.

The 26-year-old is currently injured and is not a part of the Brazil team participating in the ongoing Copa America tournament.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Barcelona are ready to offload Coutinho and Rakitic in the summer but it is unlikely that they will approach Neymar right now. The star himself has revealed that he is not ready to leave PSG at the moment.