Reports: Arsenal draw close to the signing of next Alexis

Premier League club Arsenal are close to securing the signature of French Ligue 2 midfielder Alexis Claude-Maurice, according to reports.

It is a French news agency Soccerlink.fr that reported that Alexis Claude-Maurice is all set to join Arsenal this summer. It was already revealed that the 21-year-old youngster is one of Arsenal’s prime transfer targets and that the player is also equally interested in a move to the Gunners.

Claude-Maurice is predominantly a left-midfielder but he also plays as a left-winger in some games. His current employers FC Lorient is a French side that plays in the Ligue 2. In the 2018-19 season, Lorient finished at the sixth spot on the Ligue 2 table, with 63 points from 38 games – 17 wins, 12 draws and 9 defeats.

The young midfielder was one of Lorient’s best performers in the 2018-19 season, finishing his campaign with 14 goals and 4 assists from 35 Ligue 2 appearances.

Soccerlink.fr reports that FC Lorient and Arsenal are at talks with each other to agree on a final deal for Claude-Maurice. The French publication further adds that Arsenal could offer as much as £18million for the player.

It is also being reported that the player himself has agreed on a contractual deal with Unai Emery the manager of the Premier League outfit.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; The Gunners are keen to reinforce their midfield ahead of the next season. They do not have many other big targets to sign this summer and as a result, Emery and co. are likely to sign the Frenchman soon.