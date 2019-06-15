Reports: Zinedine Zidane favourite wants to leave Real Madrid after €100 million bid from PSG

Word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid defender Rafael Varane wants to leave the club despite manager Zinedine Zidane forcing him to stay for next season.

The Frenchman, who has won four Champions League cups, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and four FIFA Club World Cups with Los Blancos apparently wanted to leave as he feels that no challenges remain for him at the Spanish capital. Zidane, who is aware of the situation, is reportedly keen not to let him go as the defender is a very important part of the squad at the moment.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Varane requested Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to have him sold this summer, as a result of which the latter recently discussed with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain over a move for the center-back.

The Spanish news agency further adds that PSG have offered Real Madrid a transfer fee of €100million to part ways with the 2018 World Cup winner.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Real Madrid is not likely to sell Varane as they have not lined up replacements for the 26-year-old defender. They have also spent over €300million in the form of transfer fees this summer, so they may not make another defensive signing anytime soon. That should indicate that Varane is continuing with the Merengues for the time being.