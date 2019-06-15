Reports: £67m-rated La Liga midfielder prefers Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United

Manchester United did announce their first summer signing recently, but looks like they are some way off from completing their second transfer of the window. But they are being termed favourites to land quite a few names in the window.

The latest addition to that list is Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who joined the La Liga club on a permanent deal only a couple of months ago. Previously of Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine midfielder spent the last season on loan at Real Betis before joining them on a permanent deal earlier this year.

According to reports in UK publication i News, Manchester United have emerged as the favourites to land the midfielder over Tottenham Hotspur. Betis want a bid in and around £67m for Lo Celso, a considerable profit as they signed the midfielder for only £19.5m.

However, the 23-year-old wants to play under Mauricio Pochettino and thus prefers a move to Spurs over United. Only time will tell which of the two sides end up signing him.