Reports: Manchester United launch €75m bid for La Liga star as Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United want to go big in this summer transfer window, and are planning a swoop for a La Liga star in case Paul Pogba moves on this summer.

Estadio Deportivo are reporting that a bid of €75m for Giovani Lo Celso from United could be enough for the Red Devils to secure a transfer for the Real Betis man.

Tottenham Hotspur had earlier emerged as favourites to sign the midfielder, but United have now joined the party, and could bring in the financial strength that Spurs perhaps lack.

The Argentine comes with a lot of pedigree, and could fit into the plans of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially if Paul Pogba decides to leave Manchester and head to either Real Madrid or Juventus.

There were reports that suggested Pogba was surely on the move, and both Los Blancos and the Bianconeri are clearly interested in the Frenchman, while also highly capable of making substantial offers for him, so the need for improving in midfield for United becomes all the more important.

Daniel James has already been signed from Swansea, but the Premier League giants clearly lack a big-name player in their squad to help them push up the table and fight for trophies.