Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to pursue Ligue 1 star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to pursue Ligue 1 midfielder Youri Tielemans after it has been revealed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan of the Belgian star.

It is Premier League correspondent Kristof Terreur who revealed that Manchester United have been in touch with Tielemans’ owners AS Monaco. The 22-year-old midfielder who began his career at RSC Anderlecht was signed by the Ligue 1 club for €26.2million in 2017. Disappointing performances with Monaco led to him being loaned to Premier League club Leicester in January 2019, after which the star found form once again.

In 13 games for the Foxes, Tielemans scored three goals apart from making five assists as well. He is now keen to stay on in England and make a name for himself, rather than return to Monaco this summer.

Man United have been in touch over Youri Tielemans again. Leicester are hoping to get a deal done, but Solskjaer likes the Belgian international. United are keeping close attention – talks with his agents. Tielemans wont return to Monaco. Spurs have other priorities. #mufc #lcfc pic.twitter.com/t2m0w5fXLN — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) June 15, 2019

The journalist further reports that apart from Manchester United, Leicester are also hoping to get a deal done for the star at the moment.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, hopes to execute a complete overhaul of his squad this summer so as to restore United to a position worthy of challenging for the Premier League title. They finished poorly in the previous edition of the Premier League – at a lowly sixth spot on the table – which also caused them to lose out on Champions League qualification for next season.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have held talks for a few other midfield targets as well and hence nothing can be spoken about Tielemans’ future at Old Trafford, as of right now. The Paul Pogba-situation is also a crucial factor that will decide the final outcome of this move.