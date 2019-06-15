Reports: Liverpool willing to part ways with Mohamed Salah for £70m-rated winger

Liverpool may have won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this past season, but they aren’t willing to rest on their laurels. In fact, a big move could be lined up for the summer and might just involve losing Mohamed Salah.

Daily Star are reporting that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp just might consider sacrificing one of his biggest stars in Salah, if that means he can land Nicolas Pepe.

The Reds have been keen on Pepe after the Lille star bagged 23 goals in all competitions last campaign, and showed his prowess with 11 assists to add to his impressive tally.

Manchester and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also shown interest in Pepe, so a £70m price tag has been slapped on the youngster, because of which Klopp may need to take alternative measures.

Salah trains with Egypt and is set to face Tanzania

Salah has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Barcelona have also emerged as possible suitors for the Egyptian, though the deal could simply come down to which club is ready to pay more for the talismanic forward.

Klopp reportedly “loves” Pepe, which means he may just be willing to let Salah go, if that results in more consistent performances from the Ligue 1 man and plenty of goals to add to it.