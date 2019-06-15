Reports: David Beckham wants unsettled Serie A superstar in the MLS next season

Manchester United legend David Beckham has been on the lookout for a new striker for his MLS Miami franchise and according to the latest reports, he has shortlisted Serie A giants Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi for the role.

The Argentine international is reportedly going through a tough time at his current club due to a host of reasons. It was in February that Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara made derogatory comments targeting Inter Milan’s management and that did not sit well with the club. It led to the star being dropped from the first team for nearly three months before the problem was resolved with Wanda apologising.

Icardi also had a fallout with former manager Luciano Spalletti, who then benched him for a few other games in the 2018-19 season.

Overall, the 26-year-old played only 37 games for the club last season, scoring 17 goals in total across various competitions. Inter Milan finished fourth in the Serie A after they got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages itself. They then played in the Europa League, where they were eliminated by Eintracht Frankfurt in the round-of-16.

It is an Argentine news agency Telam.ar that reported that Beckham – who is also a former Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy player – contacted Icardi to invite him to be a part of his Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami next season.

The publication further reports that Beckham wants to form a stellar team for the 2020 season and that he also has a few other famous names like Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, Real Madrid midfielder and Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia on his transfer wishlist.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Icardi is just 26 years old and surely has a long future ahead of him. It is too early for him to consider an MLS move – especially considering the interest on him from other clubs like Manchester United and Juventus.