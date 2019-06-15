Reports: Real Madrid star unhapppy at Eden Hazard’s wages; wants new contract

Long serving Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is unhappy that new boy Eden Hazard has leapfrogged him on the salary scale, and wants Florentino Perez to address his concerns.

Diario Gol reports that Karim Benzema is happy at the arrival of Eden Hazard for footballing reasons, given that they are likely to link up in attack.

However, he is deeply unhappy at the obscene amounts of money that Real Madrid are throwing at the Belgian attacker in wages, that would have him easily leapfrog the Frenchman on the salary scale.

The report suggests that Benzema feels that his years of service to the club should entail a new and improved contract, with his current contract only netting him around €9 million per season.

Moreover, he was Real Madrid’s top scorer in 2018/19 with 30 goals and 11 assists in 53 games, in an otherwise dismal campaign for the club.

The problem arises because Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has no intention of offering the French forward a new deal, especially with the enormous transfer outlay the club has already put out.

Zinedine Zidane, on the other hands, still rates Benzema and wants to have him around. According to the report, this situation hasn’t yet resolved itself, with a potential exit from the club not ruled out either.

