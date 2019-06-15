Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid attacker he wants him at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez to join him at Juventus, claims Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthäus.

Speaking to AS, Matthäus claimed James Rodriguez told him while celebrating Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga triumph that Cristiano Ronaldo has been in touch with him and wants him at Juventus next season.

“I see him at Juventus [next season],” he said.

“He [Rodriguez] is very close to Cristiano Ronaldo and told me that he was in contact with him and that he has told him that he wants to have him at Juventus.”

Rodriguez, 27, who has been on loan at the Bavarian club for the last two seasons, only managed to make 28 appearances in 2018/19, scoring 7 goals and assisting 6 more.

James Rodriguez: Two years of Bundesliga brilliance

It was then decided that the German champions will not make his loan move permanent and that the player will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

However, Zinedine Zidane doesn’t have any plans for the Colombian either, leaving him free to join another club in the summer.

If Matthäus’ claim is true, Juventus could make a move for him in a bid to have him link up with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

However, it remains to be seen if incoming boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in securing the services of Rodriguez.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; It remains to be seen if Maurizio Sarri – should he become Juventus boss – wants James Rodriguez in the summer. Before knowing that, it’s a tall claim to make.