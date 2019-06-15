Reports: Serie A midfielder snubs Real Madrid move

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has turned down a potential move to Real Madrid over fears that he will not get regular playing time.

Ruiz, 23, has been a fixture in Napoli’s midfield in the 2018/19 season after sealing a move from Real Betis at the end of the previous campaign.

And according to a report by Don Balon, he plans to continue his progress under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti at the Serie A club despite the overtures of Real Madrid.

Ruiz, who has made 40 appearances and scored 7 goals, wants to stay on at Napoli as he fears he will not get as much playing time at the Spanish capital, especially if Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen should arrive.

‘I’m not a Galactico yet,’ says Hazard as he signs for Real Madrid

Speaking about Madrid’s interest in him, Ruiz said “I have a contract here and I’m happy. The fans can be calm, I thank you for the support they have given me.”

“Thank you for your love, my reception in the club has been very positive.”

Real Madrid press on with their transfer business after already spending big on Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy.

Next on the agenda seems to be a centre midfielder, with Paul Pogba top priority for coach Zinedine Zidane.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Ruiz seems to be accurate in his assesment that he may not get playing time at Real Madrid with the wealth of talent they have in midfield. It seems to be a wise choice from the 23-year-old to stay on at Napoli.