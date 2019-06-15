Reports: Expected date Manchester United star Paul Pogba could sign for Real Madrid

Paul Pogba has reportedly told Manchester United that he wants the deal with Real Madrid to be done before the month is up and he has to report for pre season.

Mirror reports that Paul Pogba has chosen to leave Manchester United in the face of interest from Real Madrid and Juventus and has intimated his decision to the powers that be at the club.

Although Juventus chief Fabio Paratici reportedly flew out to England to try and trash out a deal for the midfielder, Pogba himself is said to be more interested in joining up with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The French manager’s new project at Real Madrid is said to interest Pogba a great deal and he has outlined to Manchester United that he wants the deal to be done in the next two weeks before he has to report for preseason.

The report claims that Manchester United will demand at least £105m for the midfielder.

The English club themselves are in the middle of an overhaul of sorts as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to move on the deadwood and recruit young, talented and homegrown talent.

Paul Pogba, however, is very much viewed as the centre piece of that project and United are said to be reluctant to sell him.

FOX Sports Asia probabilty rating: 1/5; Paul Pogba may want to leave United but a big money deal such as this usually takes a long time to sort out, especially when one club is unwilling to part with the player.