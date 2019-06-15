Reports: Juventus to offer Paulo Dybala in swap deal to sign new striker partner for Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus are prepared to offer Paulo Dybala to Inter Milan in a straight swap for Mauro Icardi, a player incoming coach Maurizio Sarri greatly favours as a strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo.

A report from Sport Mediaset states that incoming Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri sees Mauro Icardi as a striker with the perfect qualities to play up top with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sarri likes a striker who can play as a target man and link up play between other attacking players – much like Olivier Giroud at Chelsea – and Icardi fits the bill.

A swap deal involving Paulo Dybala, who has been disenchanted with life at Juventus ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, is being touted as possible.

Icardi’s conduct this season has left much to be desired. The player refused to play for Inter in an attempted contract negotiation and was then stripped of the club’s captaincy.

However, that hasn’t thrown off Juventus’ and Sarri’s interest in the player.

Paulo Dybala has been unhappy this season after former boss Max Allegri often times ended up playing him out wide to accomodate Cristiano Ronaldo down the center.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; If Maurizio Sarri indeed wants a target man to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo up top at Juventus, Mauro Icardi would be a player with the necessary qualities.