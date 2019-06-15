Three Premier League clubs compete to sign €20 million worth unhappy Barcelona player

Barcelona’s number two custodian Jasper Cillessen wants a move away from the club, with Manchester United, West Ham and Everton interested in his services.

Sport reports that the Barcelona ‘keeper has his mind set on a move away from the club in search of regular playing time and that all three Premier League options appeal to him.

Apart from that, La Liga side Valencia are also said to be interested but the move appears unlikely as any transfer is only possible after they move on current ‘keeper Neto, while Cillessen is unprepared to wait that long.

Everton and West Ham are considered front runners for the Dutch ‘keeper’s signature with Everton especially keen to secure his services after a sense that Jordan Pickford may not be with them next season.

West Ham are also in the picture as they have a well-funded project, which has seen them sign Pablo Fornals from La Liga recently.

Manchester United have Cillessen as one of the names they are interested in if they cannot convince David de Gea to sign a new contract and are forced to sell him.

Ajax ‘keeper Andre Onana and Atletico Madrid ‘keeper Jan Oblak are said to be other options that the club are considering.

Barcelona are said to value Cillessen at around the €20 million mark.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Jasper Cillessen looks odds on to end up in the Premier League next season. Which club with, remains to be seen.