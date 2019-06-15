Reports: Manchester United convinced Premier League midfielder wants to join; prepare £25m bid

Manchester United are of the mind Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff wants to join the club despite publicly reaffirming his loyalty to Newcastle, and hope a £25 million bid would suffice.

Evening Standard reports that United scouts are very impressed with Longstaff and believe that he has a bright future ahead of him – hopefully at Old Trafford.

The centre midfielder, 21, has impressed in the 26 appearances he has made for Newcastle in the 2018/19 season despite being sidelined for a considerable period of time due to injury.

Manchester United feel that represents the type of player that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favours – young, Englisn and talented – and want ao seal a deal for him on the back of the Daniel James signing they’ve already completed.

Are Liverpool or Manchester United the bigger club in England?

However, the report states that they want to get the deal over the line as soon as possible before the purported takeover of Newcastle by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

There is a concern that once the takeover is complete, Newcastle won’t have any financial necessity to sell their players – especially a homegrown one.

Manchester United are also in the market for Crystal Palace right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leicester City centre back Harry Maguire and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; This isn’t the first time Longstaff is being linked with Manchester United and it probably won’t be the last. The club does seem to harbour legitimate interest in the young Englishman.