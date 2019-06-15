Bayer Leverkusen bring in PSG youngster Diaby

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Moussa Diaby has left the Ligue 1 champions to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract.

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of young striker Moussa Diaby from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Diaby made 34 appearances across all competitions last season for Thomas Tuchel’s side, scoring four times.

But the France Under-20 forward has now completed a switch to Germany, with Leverkusen signing the 19-year-old for a reported fee of €15million.

Diaby becomes Leverkusen’s second signing ahead of 2019-20, following Kerem Demirbay’s arrival from fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, though Julian Brandt has left the club to join Borussia Dortmund.

“Moussa Diaby is an extremely quick and technically strong attacker, whose qualities fit perfectly into our playing philosophy.” – Simon Rolfes pic.twitter.com/3STfxK59qT — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) 14 June 2019

“The move abroad into one of the best and most balanced leagues in Europe is extremely exciting,” Diaby, who has signed a five-year deal at the BayArena, told Leverkusen’s official website.

“I am very curious about Germany, the special football here and the great stadiums. And of course it’s great to be in the Champions League as well.”