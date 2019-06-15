Reports: Manchester United prepare £25m offer for Premier League star

Manchester United have already signed Daniel James from Swansea, and could be preparing for the next arrival at the club this summer.

The Standard is reporting that Manchester United are ready to make a bid for Sean Longstaff, after being convinced that the midfielder wants to secure a move to Old Trafford.

Daniel James was signed to play in midfield/wing as well, and United are moving for another player in that particular position, though he does come with lots of pedigree.

Sean Longstaff is a Newcastle Academy graduate, and a lifelong fan of the Magpies, but could be looking for a top club in order to win trophies.

A proposed takeover of Newcastle could prove to be lucrative for Longstaff if he stays put, but Ed Woodward would be willing to part with £25m in order to acquire his services this summer.

Apart from Longstaff, United continue to be linked with Harry Maguire in central defence, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is another Premier League player that the Red Devils have their eye on.

The transfer may be far from completed yet, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly planning exactly what he wants United to become as a club in the near future.