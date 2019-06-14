Reports: Real Madrid star to complete move to rivals in coming days

Real Madrid have done their transfer business early, bringing in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Takefusa Kubo during the pos-season. And now, Los Blancos are set to partake in a mass clearout, with one star heading towards city rivals Atletico Madrid.

According to Cadena Cope, via Football Espana, Atletico Madrid are in advanced negotiations for Marcos Llorente. The 24-year-old midfielder is currently on the books of rivals Real Madrid but is expected to move on in search of more game time.

Atletico Madrid are bracing themselves for a bid from Manchester City for star midfielder Rodri, while Thomas Partey has also been linked with several clubs. As a result, the Rojiblancos are looking to bring in someone to potentially replace them if they choose to move on, or provide cover if they don’t.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s side has also been linked with Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, having already brought in defender Felipe. On the other hand, the red and whites of Madrid are close to losing Antoine Griezmann and have already bid farewell to Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin, and Juanfran.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; The transfer, if completed, could prove to be a boon for both Atletico Madrid and Marcos Llorente. While the club is receiving a player with good potential, the player himself is receiving an opportunity to put together a string of first-team starts and reach the level which many expect him to.