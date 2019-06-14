Reports: Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City to star defender

Manchester United and Manchester City have been pitted against each other several times – both on and off the pitch. While the Citizens prove to be more dominant on the pitch last season, it seems that the Red Devils will prevail in their latest off-pitch battle.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United have beaten rivals Manchester City to Leicester star Harry Maguire. The Red Devils believe that they are now the only team in for the Englishman, with the Citizens backing out because of a high price tag.

Transfer rumours from before state that the Foxes have valued their star man at £80 Million – a world record fee for a defender. But one which United are willing to match. City, on the other hand, are not prepared to go over £50 Million.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have already added Daniel James to their ranks, and continue to remain linked with Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Ole Gunnar Solskjar prepares for his first full season in charge of the club.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; With City backing out of the deal, the coast is clear for Manchester United to go ahead and sign Harry Maguire. And with the Red Devils willing to pay a world-record fee for the Englishman, Leicester City would be more than happy to step aside and let their player leave.