Reports: Barcelona, Juventus, and PSG’s offers to Matthijs de Ligt revealed

Matthijs de Ligt is the hottest property in world football at the moment. According to reports, the Dutchman is at the centre of a transfer war between Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint Germain. New reports have now revealed what each side is willing to pay the Ajax star.

Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt is the most in-demand player in Europe at the moment. The Dutchman enjoyed a great season with Ajax, whom he captained to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Barcelona were said to be the closest to acquiring the youngster and reuniting him with Frenkie de Jong. The Blaugrana were even willing to pay de Ligt a yearly salary of €6 Million to do so. However, they have since been reportedly left behind by Juventus and PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly told De Ligt to join him at Juventus when Portugal met Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League Final. Reports from Sport (via Calciomercato) suggest that the Bianconeri are even willing to offer a salary of €10 Million per year in order to price the youngster away from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 champions PSG are understood to be closest to securing De Ligt’s signature. The Parisians are offering the Ajax star a yearly salary of €12 Million, double the value of Barcelona’s offer.

De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola was also reported to be in Paris in order to discuss the move further with PSG’s new sporting director Leonardo. However, as it stands, the future of the Ajax captain remains unclear.