BREAKING: Real Madrid confirm signing of Takefusa Kubo from Tokyo FC

Real Madrid are not messing around during this transfer window, having already secured the signing of five players. They have now completed a deal for their sixth new player – Japan international Takefusa Kubo.

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Takefusa Kubo from FC Tokyo. The 18-year-old will link up with Real Madrid Castilla side for the upcoming season, with a view towards a potential first-team spot in the future.

Los Blancos released the following statement after snapping up the Japanese starlet:

“Takefusa Kubo (06/04/2001, Kanagawa, Japan) will reinforce Castilla next season. The first Real Madrid affiliate will have one of the most promising young players in world football. An attacking midfielder of excellent technique, very skilled, with vision of game, great dribble and goal.”

Kubo, meanwhile, has had a history with Real Madrid’s arch-rivals FC Barcelona. The Japan international was a youth player for the Blaugrana from 2011 till 2015 and even finished his first full season with seventy-four goals in thirty games. However, despite being promoted through the youth teams quickly, the youngster was sent back to Japan after the Spanish side was found guilty of breaching FIFA rules regarding his signing.

The attacking midfielder continued his youth career with Tokyo FC, with whom he signed his first professional contract. He debuted for the senior side aged just fifteen years and five months – a league record.

Kubo was picked by Japan for the 2019 Copa America and made his international debut in a warm-up match against El Salvador on June 9, 2019.