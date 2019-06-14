Reports: Barcelona ready to spend €400 million to buy 3 top class players to rival Real Madrid’s transfer outlay

According to reports, Barcelona are ready with three key targets worth a total of €400million, in an effort to draw level with Real Madrid in terms of the transfer business conducted this summer.

It is Don Balon that reports that AFC Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt, Paris Saint Germain attacker Neymar Jr. and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann are the three high-profile targets for Barcelona this summer.

The Catalan giants began the 2018-19 season well and until May, they were well poised to win the treble – the La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. While they secured the La Liga title easily, an unexpected 4-3 defeat against Liverpool in the second-leg match of the semi-finals forced them to put their Champions League dreams to bed. This was followed by a 2-0 loss to Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals as well.

Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi is apparently furious with how the club had to end their 2018-19 campaign with the above-mentioned defeats. He is hence keen that the Catalans sign a new defender and a forward this summer, according to the Spanish news agency. Messi feels that the Blaugranas’ defence and attack require reinforcements and that de Ligt, Neymar and Griezmann could be worthy additions to the squad.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; There are chances that Griezmann will sign for the Blaugranas this summer as he is leaving Atletico Madrid, but the same cannot be spoken of de Ligt or Neymar. There are reports which say that the Ajax defender has already agreed on terms with PSG, while Neymar has already made it clear that he will not be leaving the French champions next season.