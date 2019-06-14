Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to convince him to stay amidst PSG interest

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to see a statement of intent from Juventus in their next managerial appointment and in the transfer market to be convinced to stay next season.

The Portuguese talisman is bitterly disappointed to have been knocked out in the Champions League quarterfinals against Ajax despite scoring in both legs of the match.

Diario Gol reports that he wants to see real progress from Juventus this summer in order to bridge that gap in quality that has prevented them from winning the competition by bringing in the likes of Matthijs de Ligt.

The report also states that the managerial situation at Juventus is of concern to Ronaldo, who wanted a proven winner like Jose Mourinho to take the reins after Max Allegri called it quits.

Jovic admires Cristiano Ronaldo; looks forward to playing with ‘marvellous’ Hazard

However, Mourinho’s allegiance to Inter Milan made him unavailable for the position that now sees Maurizio Sarri favourite for.

In this climate, PSG is said to be massively interested in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to the Parc des Princes should either Neymar or Mbappe leave the club in the summer.

Ronaldo, it is reported, is waiting on Juventus to see the strides that they make in the transfer window.