Reports: Ex-Manchester United captain offered stay by Premier League newcomers

Manchester United are ready to let several players leave, as they look to build from scratch yet again. The Red Devils have already bid farewell to Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia, with others reportedly on their way out. However, one of those stars could be set for a stay in England, with one Premier League side interested in his services.

According to Daily Mail, newly-promoted Premier League side, Sheffield United, are interested in signing Antonio Valencia on a free transfer. The Ecuadorian will leave Manchester United to become a free agent at the start of the summer transfer window, a situation Sheffield United are hoping to exploit.

However, the Premier League side will have to fight a horde of clubs for his services. Both Inter Milan and Arsenal were reportedly interested in Valencia a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, the former Manchester United captain has also been linked with a move to Major League Soccer.

Meanwhile, the Blades have also been linked with an audacious swoop for former Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery. The Frenchman cut his ties with the Bavarians after twelve years with the club and will be available to sign on a free transfer as well.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; The links are still fresh with this one. However, the deal could move ahead given Antonio Valencia’s Premier League experience. Sheffield United, meanwhile, must hope that the Ecuadorian is willing to spend more time in England, despite receiving offers from the MLS.