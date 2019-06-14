Usain Bolt tells Manchester United who to sign to get the best out of Paul Pogba

Former Olympic Champion and world record holder for being the fastest man on earth, Usain Bolt is widely known as Manchester United fan as well. Recently he revealed who United should sign this summer to get the best out of Paul Pogba.

According to a report published in the Mirror, Bolt felt that Manchester United should keep Paul Pogba and sign Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The Jamaican maintains close friendly relations with the World Cup-winning Frenchman and believes that he is still a very important part of the Red Devils despite some fans wanting him out.

“Pogba is a friend of mine. I am a massive fan of his. They need to build the team around him. That is what I personally think,” the Mirror quoted him as saying.

The ace sprinter further added that signing Pogba’s fellow countryman Antoine Griezmann could help bring out the best in the 26-year-old midfielder. He said, “(Griezmann) would be a proper signing because he and Pogba play very well together, play for the same country.”

Manchester United, meanwhile, are preparing for a massive squad overhaul this summer after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign. They were knocked out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League in the quarter-finals stage of both competitions and eventually finished the Premier League at a lowly sixth spot – which in turn also led to them losing out on Champions League qualification for next season.