Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to sale of Juventus star as Antoine Griezmann replacement

Atletico Madrid are in the market for an Antoine Griezmann replacement and feel that Paulo Dybala of Juventus fits the bill. Cristiano Ronaldo concurs.

Don Balon reports that Cristiano Ronaldo is agreeable with the sale of Paulo Dybala in the summer if it means that Juventus can purchase the likes of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina as a replacement.

Dybala, whose importance in the tactical scheme of things has diminished since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, was also on the look out for a move away in the summer.

The report states that Atletico Madrid could provide him a way out of Juventus with the La Liga club searching for a replacement for Barcelona-bound Antoine Griezmann.

Jovic admires Cristiano Ronaldo; looks forward to playing with ‘marvellous’ Hazard

The sale of the World Cup winner will net the Rojiblancos €120 million of which they would need to reinvest €100 million to purchase the Argentine playmaker from Juventus.

Both the players are also left footed, fast and have an eye for goal, which is perceived to be a good tactical fit for Simeone’s side as well.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Dybala is indeed a similar player to Antoine Griezmann and with him being unhappy at Juventus, this could be a good opportunity for Atletico Madrid to swoop in and offer him a way out.