Unhappy PSG star confirms talks to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Adrien Rabiot is unhappy at Paris and is looking to leave this summer after refusing to extend his current contract. The player also confirmed that he is in talks to join Serie A club Juventus next season.

The 24-year-old is on vacation with his mother in Italy’s Porto Ercole resort, but in a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, the Frenchman said that he could be joining the Italian giants soon.

“It’s true, we [him and Juventus] are having some talks. Juventus are a big club who everyone would like to play for,” Rabiot was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

Rabiot did not enjoy a good 2018-19 campaign, featuring for the Parisians in just 20 games during the season. For a major part of the year, the midfielder was dropped from the first team following a fallout with the club’s management. Rabiot’s celebration at a Paris nightclub immediately after PSG’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Manchester United in the round-of-16, did not sit well with the management as they withdrew all offers to extend his contract at the club.

The player himself was keen on a move away from Ligue 1 and had previously rejected all of PSG’s advances in trying to extend his time at the club. On 1 July 2019, his contract at PSG will have expired officially and Rabiot will be a free agent.

Earlier, Juventus had already signed midfielder and free agent Aaron Ramsey from Premier League club Arsenal. Hence, as per Rabiot’s words, he could be the Bianconeris‘ second free signing of the summer.