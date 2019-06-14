Reports: Champions League star shopping for a house in Paris; nearing PSG move

In what is being regarded as one of the hottest news from the Transfer Market this week, it has been revealed that AFC Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt is very close to a move to French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Calciomercato reports that the Ligue 1 champions have almost agreed on terms with the defender, overcoming the competition of Barcelona and Juventus who were the frontrunners to sign him until last week. According to ESPN, PSG will pay Ajax a transfer fee of over €75million for the Dutchman.

The Italian news agency further adds that de Ligt’s girlfriend and mother have started searching for an apartment in Paris, for the player and his family to shift in July. The 19-year-old star will reportedly earn a whopping €15million per season at PSG and it was his agent Mino Raiola who was entirely responsible for the huge deal.

De Ligt, who is regarded as one of the best players of Ajax at the moment, captained the Dutch side to a domestic double last season. Thanks to him, Ajax also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, defeating the likes of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in knockout rounds along the way.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; There are too many discussions about the move happening the transfer market right now. PSG have been keen to sign him for a while now and as it has been reported that the transfer also has the blessings of agent Raiola, it does seem that de Ligt to PSG is a done deal already.